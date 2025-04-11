Taxand shines in 2025 legal rankings – full results now available

We’re proud to share that a growing number of Taxand member firms have once again earned top-tier recognition in the 2025 rankings released by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500.

Headline Highlights:

🌟 30+ Taxand firms ranked for tax by Chambers and Legal 500

🏆 90+ practitioners recognised by Chambers for their individual tax expertise

🏅 175+ Taxanders acknowledged by Legal 500 across the globe.

Behind every ranking is a story of trusted client relationships, technical excellence, and the ability to deliver clear, strategic tax advice. These achievements underscore the strength, expertise, and global reach of the Taxand.

📁 Access the Full Rankings Data

To support your pitches, proposals, and business development efforts, we’ve created a detailed Excel file outlining rankings across Chambers, Legal 500, and International Tax Review (ITR). This resource also features testimonials for our ranked firms.

The rankings file can be downloaded in the documents shared space here on the Hub

We hope you find this useful. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to your Taxand Global team at taxand@taxand.com