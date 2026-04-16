We are proud to continue celebrating Taxand colleagues across our global organisation of member firms who have recently been appointed or promoted to Partner.

This milestone reflects not only technical excellence, but also the leadership, dedication and impact these individuals bring to our clients and teams every day.

Today, we’re pleased to highlight leadership appointments in the USA, Poland, Switzerland and Canada.

Please join us in congratulating:

Richard Blumenreich who has joined Leo Berwick, USA, as Senior Advisor

Sören Godniak who has been promoted to partner at Crido, Poland

Maxim Dolder who has been promoted to partner at our Swiss firm, Tax Partner AG

Congratulations once again to all our newly appointed and promoted partners and we look forward to sharing more stories of career success.