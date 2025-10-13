The Arsene (Taxand France) running team proudly took on the Paris 20K this weekend! Under the golden autumn sun, our runners embraced the challenge with determination and team spirit.

Joining the team this year was Julia Nazzareno, our Learning & Development Manager at Taxand Global, who crossed the finish line alongside the Arsene group.

“It was great to wear Arsene’s colours and share such a vibrant moment together. Running 20K in honour of Taxand’s 20th anniversary made the experience even more special,” said Julia.

A huge congratulations to all participants for this inspiring performance — a true reflection of the Taxand in Motion spirit.

Next stop: the Paris Half Marathon in March 2026!