We are delighted to announce that Unity Advisory will become a member of Taxand Global in the UK, effective immediately. They join alongside existing UK member firm Travers Smith, reinforcing our strong and growing UK presence.

The addition of Unity Advisory, which provides expert tax advice and support to meet the evolving needs of CFOs and leadership teams, further strengthens Taxand Global’s presence in the UK and enhances the organisation’s ability to deliver high-quality tax advisory services to clients worldwide.

Taxand Global Co-Chairmen Vicente Bootello, Partner Garrigues, Spain and Olivier Vergniolle, Partner, Arsene, France commented: “We are delighted to welcome Unity Advisory to Taxand Global. The firm brings an innovative and entrepreneurial approach which strongly aligns with Taxand’s culture and values.

Unity Advisory represents an exciting addition to our membership as we continue to strengthen our global organisation and enhance the tax services we provide to clients worldwide.

We are pleased to welcome another UK firm that shares our commitment to quality, collaboration and our longstanding commercial ‘client first’ approach.”

Marissa Thomas, CEO of Unity Advisory, said: “This is an important step for us. Our clients require joined-up expert tax advice and support that crosses borders, and Taxand’s network gives us a way to deliver that without compromising the independence and service integration that define how we work. Joining a global network of this calibre is a reflection of where we are heading and our ambition.”

We were proud to welcome representatives from Unity Advisory to our Taxand Global Conference last week in Baveno, Italy, and we very much look forward to working together.

Find out more about Unity Advisory here