Taxand, is delighted to announce that COBALT has become its member firm in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The appointment of COBALT marks Taxand Global’s expansion into the Baltic region, complementing its long-established presence in the Nordics with top tier firms already in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, thereby further strengthening Taxand’s footprint across Northern Europe and reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, integrated tax advisory services to clients worldwide.

Recognised as one of the leading law firms in the Baltics, COBALT advises clients across a broad range of domestic and international tax matters. Having already worked closely with Taxand Global member firms and their clients in the past, this partnership is a natural evolution of that relationship, deepening cooperation across the region and beyond. With offices in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the firm combines deep local knowledge with extensive cross-border experience, supporting businesses on complex tax issues throughout the region.

Taxand Global Co-Chairmen Vicente Bootello, Partner Garrigues, Spain and Olivier Vergniolle, Partner, Arsene, France commented: “We are delighted to welcome COBALT to Taxand Global. The firm’s outstanding reputation across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, technical excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional client service make it an excellent fit for our organisation.

“The addition of COBALT extends our presence into the Baltic region and we look forward to working closely with our new colleagues to deliver seamless cross-border tax advice and create even greater value for our clients around the world.”

Rokas Daugėla, Partner and Head of the Tax Practice Group at COBALT, said: “Joining Taxand Global marks an exciting milestone for our firm. We are proud to become part of an organisation that shares our commitment to technical excellence, bringing international perspective and putting clients first. We look forward to working with our Taxand colleagues across the globe to support clients with their increasingly international tax needs.”

Find out more about Cobalt here and we look forward to introducing you to the firm over the coming weeks.