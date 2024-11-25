Further Queries

Demarest, Taxand Global Member in Brazil, has contributed to Taxand Global’s 2024 survey on the “Economic Employer”, a concept used in many countries to define an individual’s true “employer” for tax purposes, regardless of who the formal employer is from a non-tax perspective.

 

This recently-launched chapter features expert insights from Demarest, Taxand Brazil, outlining their experience of the approach of their tax administration and sharing quick reference responses to provide you with a guide to the initial questions employers with an internationally mobile workforce should consider.

 

The full Survey features insights from over 40 Taxand member firms and with cross-border opportunities continuing to drive the globalisation of teams, it is a go-to resource for employers with personnel operating across multiple jurisdictions.

 

Take a look at the new chapter from Brazil here.

 

Read the full Survey here

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Brazil

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search