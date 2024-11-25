Demarest, Taxand Global Member in Brazil, has contributed to Taxand Global’s 2024 survey on the “Economic Employer”, a concept used in many countries to define an individual’s true “employer” for tax purposes, regardless of who the formal employer is from a non-tax perspective.

This recently-launched chapter features expert insights from Demarest, Taxand Brazil, outlining their experience of the approach of their tax administration and sharing quick reference responses to provide you with a guide to the initial questions employers with an internationally mobile workforce should consider.

The full Survey features insights from over 40 Taxand member firms and with cross-border opportunities continuing to drive the globalisation of teams, it is a go-to resource for employers with personnel operating across multiple jurisdictions.

