Taxand Global Consumer Goods Webinars: 19 and 21 March 2024
Taxand Global is delighted to host two webinars on 19 and 21 March to discuss hot topics in transfer pricing specific to the Consumer Goods industry.
Register for our Global Consumer Goods Webinars : 19 and 21 March 2024
Taxand Global is delighted to offer you two insightful webinars to discuss hot topics in transfer pricing specific to the Consumer Goods industry. In particular, our international panellists will be highlighting areas applicable to key consumer sub-sectors such as Luxury Goods, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (“FMCG”) and Retail Markets.
Are these industry sectors in which you operate? Then register for one (or both!) of our webinars below to hear from our panellists covering Asia and European, then US and European perspectives respectively, as they discuss the latest hot topics, share practical insights and answer your questions.
Tuesday 19 March 2024, 09:00-10:30 CET
Global Perspectives on Transfer Pricing in Consumer Goods: Industry Specific Insights for Luxury Goods, FMCG and Retail Markets
Speakers:
Moderator : Justine Schoutteten, Partner, Arsene, Taxand France
Rohit Jain : Partner, Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India
Caterina Colling-Russo : Senior Advisor, Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland
Judy Gu : Partner, Hendersen, Taxand China
Sergiy Melnyk : Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax, Taxand UK
Find out more and register here.
Thursday 21 March 2024: 17:00-18:30 CET
Global Perspectives on Transfer Pricing in Consumer Goods: Industry Specific Insights for Luxury Goods, FMCG and Retail Markets
Speakers:
Moderator : Marc Alms, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax, Taxand US
Monika Bieri : Partner, Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland
Fabrizio Lolliri : Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax, Taxand US
Mario Ortega Calle : Partner, Garrigues, Taxand Spain
Sven-Eric Bärsch : Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany
Find out more and register here.
We look forward to seeing you there!
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.