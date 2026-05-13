With just two weeks to go until Taxand’s 2026 Global Conference, anticipation is building for what promises to be an insightful and engaging agenda in beautiful Baveno, on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Italy.

Hosted by our Taxand colleagues at Maisto e Associati, this year’s conference will bring together leading voices from business, policy and the tax profession to explore the key developments shaping the global tax and economic landscape.

Across the program, delegates will hear expert insights and engage in discussions on a range of timely topics including artificial intelligence in advisory services, the evolving geopolitical and transatlantic environment, global mobility, OECD Pillar Two, tax dispute prevention and resolution, and emerging indirect tax issues.

We look forward to welcoming Taxanders and client guests from around the world for a valuable opportunity to share perspectives, strengthen connections and exchange insights – from the opening cocktail reception on 27 May through to the closing lunch on 29 May.

View the full agenda here