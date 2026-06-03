This year’s Taxand Global Conference from 27-29 May brought together around 450 clients and colleagues from around the world to Baveno, Italy, for what proved to be an exceptional gathering of minds from across the business, policy and tax communities.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Maggiore, panel sessions explored some of the most pressing issues facing the global tax community today, spanning artificial intelligence and the future of advisory services, the evolving transatlantic partnership, tax challenges connected to global mobility, the implementation of OECD Pillar Two, trends in tax dispute prevention and resolution, and developments in indirect taxation.

The conference also featured a keynote address from Fabrizia Lapecorella, Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD, who provided compelling context on the profound shifts reshaping the international tax landscape and made a powerful case for the importance of multilateral cooperation in an era of geopolitical uncertainty.

But the conference was more than its programme. The connections made, the conversations had and the shared commitment to navigating an increasingly complex global tax environment together are what made this event truly special.

Our sincere thanks to our wonderful colleagues and conference hosts at Maisto e Associati in Italy for their outstanding hospitality and for making Baveno such a spectacular setting for this year’s conference, and to every speaker, moderator, chair, delegate and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to such a memorable event.

Watch our wrap-up video from the event and full conference coverage can be found on Taxand Global’s LinkedIn page.