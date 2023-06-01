Economic Laws Practice (ELP) hosts momentous Taxand Global Conference in Mumbai!

The Taxand Global Conference took place in the magical city of Mumbai last week, bringing together some of the brightest minds in tax from around the world. With over 350 attendees, including client guests and Taxand colleagues, the 2023 Global Conference was another momentous Taxand event!

Our speakers and experts took us on an interactive global journey starting with insights from India, holder of the G20 Presidency, before moving onto the latest geopolitical, economic and environmental global developments; we talked in depth with industry leaders about sustainability, innovation and AI, the interconnection between all of these subjects and many more topical themes influencing and shaping policy and of course, the latest in our world of Tax!

Thank you to everyone who joined us in Mumbai to share their expertise and experience, including our wonderful hosts at Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India, who welcomed us so warmly to their city, rich in heritage and culture, truly a gateway to commercial opportunities and economic growth.

Photo highlights from the Conference and more on this year’s Guest Speakers can be found here.