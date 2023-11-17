Taxand firms ranked in The Legal 500 Latin America 2024 Edition

Congratulations to our Taxand member firms who have been ranked for their tax expertise in The Legal 500 Latin America 2024 edition, which is the internationally recognised clients’ guide to the best law firms, top lawyers and legal services worldwide.

Barros & Errázuriz Abogados, Taxand Chile; Bruchou & Funes de Rioja, Taxand Argentina; Garrigues, Taxand Peru, Gómez-Pinzón, Taxand Colombia, and Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, Taxand Mexico, are all ranked in the Legal 500 Latin America 2024 edition.

Testimonials for our Taxand firms featured in the 2024 edition include:

Barros & Errázuriz Abogados

‘A level of service that is of the highest quality. Always provides sophisticated, tailored advice, and has great strength and depth on the team.’

Bruchou & Funes de Rioja

‘The team stands out for its deep technical knowledge, responsiveness and business vision.’

Garrigues

‘Garrigues is a specialised law firm with very good and up-to-date knowledge of the tax laws in Peru.’

Gómez-Pinzón

‘The Gómez Pinzón tax team is exceptional. It has the advantage of having a senior associate who understands the objectives of the clients, and seeks and finds solutions, who is backed by a partner that supports you in the process and analysis.’

Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes

‘Great team of professionals, they integrate different specialties and are deeply involved in the issues.’

Congratulations to all of our Taxand teams involved in achieving this prestigious recognition.

Read the Legal 500 Latin America 2024 here