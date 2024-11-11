It was a pleasure to welcome so many esteemed clients and colleagues to the Taxand Asia Event, kindly hosted in Singapore by our Taxand colleagues at Withers KhattarWong LLP (Withersworldwide) late last week.

Setting the stage for an afternoon of dynamic discussion was Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Taxand Global Chairman and Founding Partner of Arsene Taxand, Taxand France, who delivered a thought-provoking keynote speech on the challenges posed by Pillar Two from a European Union perspective.

The subsequent sessions focused on two main themes: transfer pricing and M&A/investments with our distinguished Taxand speakers discussing developments in their respective jurisdictions. On transfer pricing, Leon Kwong Wing, Withers KhattarWong LLP (Withersworldwide), Taxand Singapore and Elviana Riyanto, PB Taxand, Taxand Indonesia, shared both the “joys” and challenges that come with navigating this field of taxation.

In the M&A and investments segment, Nishant Shah, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India; Frank Tao, Hendersen Taxand, Taxand China; and Mardomeo Raymundo, Salvador Llanillo & Mijares, Attorneys-at-Law, Taxand Philippines, covered recent developments, repatriation strategies, and structuring considerations.

For this session, we were also delighted to welcome to the stage Jack Sheehan from DFDL, our new member firm in Thailand and Vietnam. Making his “Taxand debut”, Jack shared valuable insights and expertise on M&A and investment landscapes in Thailand and Vietnam. Jack and his team bring extensive expertise in both local and international tax matters to Taxand Global and we are delighted to have them on board!

Thank you once again to our wonderful hosts at Withers Khattarwong, Taxand Singapore, and to everyone who contributed to making this year’s Taxand Asia event a huge success!