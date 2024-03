An overview by ENSafrica, Taxand South Africa

Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published issue 106 of its tax in brief newsletter, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa. These include:

The first transfer pricing judgement in South Africa.

Excise duty/Levy payment and submission dates for 2024/2025.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) publishing tax directives for involuntary transfer before retirement.

New average exchange rates.

New PAYE employer reconciliation.

Solar Energy Tax Credit.

Read the full newsletter here.