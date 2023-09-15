An overview by ENSafrica, Taxand South Africa

Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published issue 107 of its tax in brief newsletter, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa and internationally. Including:

A taxpayer has appealed against the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for disallowing a grant deduction and the corresponding imposition of underpayment penalties and interest. The court ruled the grant was for new income, upheld the SARS assessment, but remitted penalties due to independent advice.

The SARS losing an appeal against overturning a default judgment request by Virgin Mobile South Africa as a result of issues interpreting Tax Rules.

Drafting of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Royalty Act for public comment.

Update on the VAT Rulings Process Reference Guide, Guide to the Voluntary Disclosure Programme and Guide for Tax Rates/Duties/Levies.

Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) will come into effect for Tunisia on 1 November 2023.

Read the full newsletter here.