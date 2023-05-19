An overview by ENSafrica

Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa and internationally, including:

(i) Tariff Amendments to the Customs and Excise Act, 1964, on the duty payable in Schedule 1 Part 1 for air-conditioning machines having a rated cooling capacity not exceeding 8,8 kilowatts.

(ii) Tax workshop schedules for Gauteng North during May 2023.

(iii) An update about Tax Clearance Status following the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) removal of the requirement to apply to emigrate financially (MP336 application).

(iv) The detection of the unusually high number of suspicious VAT registrations, resulting in an increased potential for fraud.

(v) Asia taking steps towards achieving tax transparency and levelling the playing field.

Read the full newsletter here.