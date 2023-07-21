An overview by Taxpartner AG, Taxand Switzerland

Starting from 1 January 2025, Switzerland will implement changes to the taxation of annuities through the motion “Stop the tax penalty in pillar 3b”. Currently, annuities are heavily taxed, treating 40% of them as income and 60% as a tax-free capital return, with part of the capital repayment – in effect – being taxed as income.

Stephanie Eichenberger and Miriam Kaufman of our Swiss firm, Taxpartner AG, highlight the changes in annuity taxation around both Swiss and foreign annuities, as well as changes to reporting from insurance companies and the consequences for the industry.

Read the full overview here.