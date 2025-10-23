Strengthening Cross-Border Dialogue on Fiscal Risk

A fantastic initiative from our colleagues at Maisto e Associati, Italy, and Arsene, France, was recently held in collaboration with the French-Italian Chamber of Commerce. The event brought together Silvia Boiardi and Aurelio Massimiano of Maisto e Associati together with Charles Dalarun of Arsene Taxand, who carried out a comparison between Italy and France in the management of fiscal risk.

During the discussion, our Italian colleagues outlined a more technical and regulatory approach, while the French perspective emphasised the evaluation of behaviour and intentionality. Although the two countries adopt different models, the shared objective remains the same: promoting compliance, transparency and management protection as pillars of solid and sustainable corporate governance.

The event provided an opportunity to share experiences and foster dialogue between Italy and France on current economic, fiscal and governance matters.

Congratulations on a successful collaboration.