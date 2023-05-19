An analysis by Economic Law Practice

The only constant in life is ‘change’, and this applies to tax and regulations as well. The emerging industries not only attract the attention of the potential clients/customers but also regulators. E-commerce, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens have captivated the interest of taxing authorities. Most recently, the online gaming industry has been caught in the net of a stricter income tax regime.

Against this background, Anchal Mundada, Principal Associate, and Saurabh Bora, Associate, of our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice, have co-authored an article published in MediaNama. In the article, they discuss the newly introduced income tax provisions concerning the deduction of tax on winnings from online gaming.

