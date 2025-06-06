Arsene, Taxand, France had the pleasure of hosting Nishant Shah, Partner at ELP Taxand India, for an insightful presentation on “Tax Developments in India: Global Perspectives and International Opportunities.”

During his visit to Paris, Nishant Shah provided French clients and colleagues from Arsene with an in-depth overview of the latest tax reforms in India. His presentation also explored the global context of these developments and highlighted potential international opportunities for businesses operating across borders.

In a warm gesture of appreciation, Nishant also kindly gifted the Taxand Global team with beautiful pashminas, a token of Indian tradition that was greatly appreciated by all.

The session was a valuable opportunity to strengthen ties between France and India and deepen understanding of India’s dynamic tax landscape. Arsene Taxand extends its sincere thanks to Nishant for his generosity, insights, and continued commitment to international collaboration.