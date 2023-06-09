In its latest newsletter, our Spanish firm, Garrigues, discusses news and developments in the world of sport and entertainment, including:

A detailed report on the judgment of the Madrid High Court of Justice following legal action taken by a professional footballer

A CEOE Sports Subcommittee working session to reflect upon the model needed to boost the Spanish sports economy

Resolutions including those relating to: Municipal swimming pools charges and VAT Exemption for VAT purposes of the supply of training services as a sports coach; The treatment for VAT purposes of the organization of the preseason of various football teams The DGT rules on the application of the tax credit for investments in live shows and its deferral when there is insufficient tax payable.

Judgments and decisions including: Confirmation by The CJEU that the European Commission did not comply with the necessary requirements to declare certain State aid granted to a well-known football club as unlawful A well-known motorcycle racer is acquitted of a crime against the public treasury due to failure to evidence his tax residence in Spain The National Appellate Court considers that remuneration paid by a football club to players’ agents is paid on behalf of the players and is not deductible for VAT purposes.

Plus Legislation news including new FIFA Football Agent Regulations and the publication of guidelines by The State Tax Agency to facilitate voluntary compliance with tax obligations linked to performances by non-Spanish-resident entertainers and sportsperson.

Read the full newsletter and find out more here.