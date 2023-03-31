Should tax risk be a priority for boards in 2023 and beyond?

 

An analysis by Zepos & Yannopoulos

 

Maria Zoupa, head of Corporate Tax Advisory and Compliance at our Greek member firm Zepos & Yannopoulos, discusses the importance of embracing diligence and good governance in her article for the latest edition of Business Partners magazine issues by the American – Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

 

The article explores the need for boards to adapt to the rapidly changing international tax landscape, with diligence and good governance requiring the following:

  • A tax strategy built in cooperation with finance management that addresses efficiency, transparency and cooperation with tax authorities;
  • An internal audit procedure that ensures quality review of strategy implementation, namely a sound check on compliance levels;
  • A system of efficient and speedy risk management, should risk arise; and
  • A flexible and dynamic process to revisit the strategy as required to adapt to changes in business conditions.

Read the full article here.

