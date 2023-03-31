Should tax risk be a priority for boards in 2023 and beyond?
An analysis by Zepos & Yannopoulos
Maria Zoupa, head of Corporate Tax Advisory and Compliance at our Greek member firm Zepos & Yannopoulos, discusses the importance of embracing diligence and good governance in her article for the latest edition of Business Partners magazine issues by the American – Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.
The article explores the need for boards to adapt to the rapidly changing international tax landscape, with diligence and good governance requiring the following:
Read the full article here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.