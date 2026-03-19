The 2026 Senior Associate Taxandays programme in Málaga brought together over 100 Taxand colleagues from 23 countries for an engaging week of learning, collaboration and connection. Participants stepped away from their day-to-day roles to develop new skills, strengthen cross-border relationships and gain fresh perspectives on working together internationally.

Starting Strong: Teamwork in Action

The programme began with a city-wide treasure hunt, where participants were split into ten teams and took on a series of challenges across Málaga. The session encouraged collaboration, problem-solving and a strong team spirit from the outset. Congratulations to the winning Team 9, who completed an impressive 27 of 30 challenges.

Building Relationships and Practical Skills

A highlight of the programme was the masterclass “The Power of Relationships”, which explored the foundations of effective business development and client engagement. Through practical exercises, participants focused on building trust and enhancing impact, developing key skills such as listening, questioning, networking and presenting.

These skills were put into practice during the Cross-Border Case Study – Jury Carousel, where teams worked on a real-life scenario and presented their pitch to a panel of partners, receiving valuable feedback on their approach.

An interactive “Ask the Partners” session provided further opportunity for open discussion and practical insights, followed by a session on cross-cultural skills, focusing on effective collaboration and communication across jurisdictions.

Beyond the Classroom

The programme also offered opportunities to connect informally, from networking lunches to a sunset run along Málaga’s coastline and a celebration dinner at the Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga. Colleagues also came together to mark St Patrick’s Day, adding to the strong sense of community throughout the week.

A Week of Growth and Connection

Overall, the programme created space for meaningful connection, open conversation and professional growth. Guided by expert coaching and partner insights, participants were challenged to step outside their comfort zones and build the skills and confidence for the next stage of their careers.

Thank you to all presenters including Peter Alfandary, Diego D’Alma, Garrigues, Spain; Brice Picard, Arsene Taxand, France; Silvia Boiardi, Maisto e Associati, Italy and Georgia Voutsa, Zepos & Yannopoulos, Greece and to all our participants for making the programme such a success.

We look forward to continuing the journey together.