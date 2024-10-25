See you in Cape Town for IFA 2024!

Our colleagues from ENS, our member firm in South Africa, are looking forward to welcoming Taxand colleagues next week as The 76th Congress of the International Fiscal Association takes place for the first time on the continent and on the doorstep of the ENS office in Cape Town!

The IFA Congress is a key event on the global tax calendar, uniting tax professionals, policy makers and academics from around the world to discuss the latest trends in international tax through a dynamic Scientific Program as well as numerous networking opportunities.

The team at ENS will be hosting a special evening of networking and relaxation at their Cape Town office, exclusively for Taxanders and clients on Tuesday 29 October from 5pm – 7pm. Taxanders will have the opportunity to connect whilst enjoying a curated selection of exceptional wines, exquisite bites and breathtaking vistas of Cape Town from the office.

The ENS team will also be hosting an informal breakfast at their offices on Wednesday 30th October from 7am – 8.30am.

If you are travelling to Cape Town for IFA 2024, and would like to attend either of these Taxand events, please do contact Tumi Kgoale or Kim Knowles.

Wishing our colleagues safe travels and a Congress filled with inspiring discussions, fresh insights, and meaningful connections!