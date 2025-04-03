Registration for Taxand Global Conference 2025 is now LIVE!

Registration for Taxand’s Global Conference on 11-13 June, 2025 is now LIVE!

This year’s conference is hosted by our colleagues at Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany in the vibrant city of Berlin.

This milestone conference celebrating Taxand Global’s 20th year, features an agenda designed to inspire and innovate, as we unite you the greatest minds in tax!

The event will begin with an evening reception on Wednesday 11 June at the JW Marriott Hotel and finish at lunchtime on Friday 13 June.

In a world defined by disruption and possibility, our Global Conference sets the stage for insightful dialogue on the trends reshaping international tax and economic policy. From shifting political dynamics to resilient fiscal strategies and the latest developments in global taxation, we will explore together what is next for all of us.

Our agenda also looks ahead to the transformative role of AI and innovation, highlighting how technology is redefining the boundaries of what is possible. Throughout the conference, you can also expect a few surprises designed to spark new thinking and fresh perspectives!

View the Conference Agenda here

Please register for the Global Conference here.

Hotel rooms have been reserved for our guests and following registration, participants will receive a link through which to confirm hotel booking dates.

We look forward to welcoming many clients and Taxanders to Berlin and please do share the registration details with your clients.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact us at taxand@taxand.com