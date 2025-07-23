Register now for Webinar, 29 July, 11am CET, WHT Guidelines on Beneficial Owner

Crido, member of Taxand Global in Poland, invites you to its upcoming webinar dedicated to the latest tax guidelines on the Beneficial Owner clause in the context of withholding tax (WHT), published by the Polish Ministry of Finance on 7 July 2025.

During the session, an expert panel from the firm will discuss the key criteria for recognizing an entity as the beneficial owner, the resulting obligations of tax remitters and payers, as well as the practical application of the concept of Consolidated Substance, Look-Through approach (LTA) and due care requirements.

Date: July 29, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CET

Speakers:

Anna Pleskowicz – Partner, CIT Team

– Partner, CIT Team Jacek Drzazga – Senior Manager, TAX Litigation Team

– Senior Manager, TAX Litigation Team Sören Godniak – Senior Manager, CIT Team

– Senior Manager, CIT Team Jakub Walczak – Manager, TAX Litigation Team

Who should attend: The webinar is intended for tax, finance, and compliance departments.

Don’t miss this opportunity to structure your knowledge and prepare for the upcoming changes!

REGISTER HERE