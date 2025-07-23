Register now for Webinar, 29 July, 11am CET, WHT Guidelines on Beneficial Owner
Join a panel of experts from our Polish firm Crido on 29 July for a webinar "Official WHT Guidelines on Beneficial Owner – Game Changer or Nihil Novi?"
Crido, member of Taxand Global in Poland, invites you to its upcoming webinar dedicated to the latest tax guidelines on the Beneficial Owner clause in the context of withholding tax (WHT), published by the Polish Ministry of Finance on 7 July 2025.
During the session, an expert panel from the firm will discuss the key criteria for recognizing an entity as the beneficial owner, the resulting obligations of tax remitters and payers, as well as the practical application of the concept of Consolidated Substance, Look-Through approach (LTA) and due care requirements.
Date: July 29, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CET
Speakers:
Who should attend: The webinar is intended for tax, finance, and compliance departments.
Don’t miss this opportunity to structure your knowledge and prepare for the upcoming changes!
