Register Now for Taxand’s Global Conference Berlin, 11–13 June 2025

Join us in Berlin for thought-provoking discussion on the forces shaping global tax and economic policy. From AI and innovation to shifting political landscapes and fiscal resilience, our agenda is packed with insights—and a few surprises.

Our event commences with our Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening and finishes at lunchtime on Friday.

Register now to be part of the conversation.

Register now for Taxand Global Conference, Berlin, 11-13 June 202