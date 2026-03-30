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Further Queries

Covington, member of Taxand Global in the U.S., is hosting a webinar on recent developments in codified economic substance under Section 7701(o), with a focus on its application in multi-step corporate restructuring cases.

 

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EDT

 

Led by Covington counsel Joanne Fay and associate Jesse Boretsky, the session will provide practical insights for corporate counsel, drawing on certain key cases including, including Liberty Global and Patel (III), and outlining important considerations for tax disclosure and exposure to strict liability penalties.

 

Find out more and register here

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