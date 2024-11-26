Join experts from Covington, member of Taxand Global in the United States, for their upcoming webinar: “Coming to America? Tax Pitfalls and Traps for Foreign Employees Working in the United States.”

📅 When: Thursday, December 5, 2024

⏲️ 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. EDT

⏲️2:30 – 3:30 p.m. GMT

⏲️6:30 – 7:30 a.m. PDT

This webinar will help you to navigate tax and employee benefits hurdles that may arise with foreign employees in the U.S.

Will Woolston, a Partner in Covington’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice, and Mike Chittenden, Of Counsel in Covington’s Tax and Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practices, will provide practical guidance and tips for employers of non-residents of the United States who are sent to work in the United States.

The discussion will highlight tax and benefit issues for foreign employers who send employees to work in the United States either directly or for a foreign affiliate.

In addition to fundamentals, like the general rules for treaty coverage related to short-term assignments to the United States and Totalization Agreement for social insurance taxes, the program will discuss more advanced topics such as proactive considerations for equity arrangements to ensure compliance with or the inapplicability of various provisions of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

The webinar will also cover potential issues related to participation by foreign nationals who become U.S. residents in foreign retirement plans.

The team look forward to welcoming you.

