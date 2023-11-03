An overview by Alma LED, Taxand Italy

Earlier this year, the Italian Parliament approved a set of general principles and criteria enabling the Government to implement a reform of the Italian tax system. On 16 October 2023, the Council of Ministers preliminarily approved the draft of the Decree dealing with tax matters that involve international taxation.

Experts from our Italian firm, Alma LED, have released a newsletter analysing some of these proposed changes concerning the following topics:

Tax residence of Individuals

Tax residence of companies and entities

Status of controlled foreign companies

Reshoring of business activities to Italy

Inpatriate regime

You can read the full newsletter here.