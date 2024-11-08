Reflecting on IFA Cape Town 2024

Our wonderful colleagues at ENS, Taxand South Africa, warmly welcomed Taxanders from across the world to its Cape Town office last week as The 76th Congress of the International Fiscal Association took place for the first time on African shores.

An exclusive cocktail event, kindly hosted by ENS, offered clients and colleagues the perfect opportunity to connect and reflect on the congress’s top tax discussions. Guests enjoyed stunning views of Cape Town alongside local wines and exquisite cuisine. The following morning, Taxanders kept the conversations going over coffee and croissants at a networking breakfast, also hosted by our South African colleagues. Catch the event highlights in the recap video here.

After the sun had set on IFA Cape Town 2024, we asked our Taxand colleagues to share some of their key takeaways from this year’s congress:

Mansoor Parker, Executive, Tax, ENS, said: “The session on taxation issues for the oil and gas industry and the energy transition highlighted the critical balance between the need for adaptive tax policies, such as carbon pricing, to support a smooth energy transition and the maintenance of fiscal stability in the oil and gas sector.”

Janet Gooi, Senior Counsel, Tax, Al Tamimi & Company, Taxand UAE, commented: “My first IFA Congress was an incredible experience. In such a dynamic international tax landscape, it is not just about keeping up with the new rules – it is about having the right partners who can navigate these changes with insight and precision. The Congress really highlighted the importance of staying agile and forward-thinking in our approach to cross-border tax complexities.”

Lauren Ross, Special Counsel, Covington & Burling LLP, Taxand Global Member in the USA, commented: “I was delighted to chair the YIN Seminar titled Tax Certainty in Uncertain Times, which focused on practical perspectives on tax controversy from Young IFA Network members in Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Participating in the seminar allowed us to learn from each other and to share our experiences with a broader audience. More generally, the Congress was fantastic and Cape Town was a delightful setting. Thank you to ENS Africa for opening its Cape Town office as a place for Taxanders attending the conference to connect with each other.”

Special thanks once again to our fantastic hosts at ENS, for the warm welcome extended to Taxand colleagues!