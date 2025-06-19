Last week, Taxanders from around the world came together in Berlin to mark a milestone moment — our 20th anniversary — and to look ahead at how we’ll navigate the ever-changing tax landscape together.

The Taxand Global Conference 2025 brought together member firms, clients, and thought leaders for three days of insightful discussions, fresh perspectives, and candid conversations around our theme: “Tax at the gate of change: Which path will we take?”

From exploring global policy developments and cross-border complexities to sharing ideas on resilience, innovation and transformation, the sessions and networking moments reminded us what makes our community unique: collaboration, expertise, and a shared commitment to staying ahead of change.

A heartfelt thank you goes to everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s event— our wonderful colleagues and 2025 hosts at Flick Gocke Schaumburg, our speakers, panellists and every delegate who joined us in Berlin.

This was more than just a conference; it was a celebration of what we’ve achieved together and a springboard for what’s next.

Here’s to the conversations sparked, the connections strengthened, and the bold ideas we’ll continue to shape as one global team.