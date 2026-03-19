Welcome to the first quarterly edition of Taxand’s Indirect Tax Insight Newsletter for 2026, where we bring together insights and updates from around the world on the developments shaping indirect taxation.

This edition features contributions from 17 jurisdictions, highlighting recent changes in VAT, e-invoicing and other significant indirect tax matters. As governments continue to refine tax frameworks in response to evolving economic and digital environments, keeping pace with developments across multiple jurisdictions remains essential.

Should you wish to explore any of the topics covered in more detail, our key contacts in each jurisdiction would be pleased to assist.

Download the latest edition here