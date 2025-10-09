Thomas Sendke, at Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany, has been awarded the Mitchell B. Carroll Prize at the Opening Ceremony of this year’s IFA Congress in Lisbon.

This prestigious award is a tribute to IFA’s first Honorary President and recognises works devoted to international tax law, comparative tax law, or local tax law having an important relation with tax law in foreign jurisdictions.

Thomas was awarded the Mitchell B. Carroll Prize for his thesis which explores fundamental rights protection in cross-border tax enforcement within the EU.

Commenting on the award, Thomas says: “It was a great honour for me to receive the Mitchell B. Carroll Prize at the IFA Opening Ceremony and I had not expected it at all. I hope that the award will also help to bring greater focus to the protection of fundamental rights in tax law in general, as there are still many unanswered questions in this area, particularly in an international context.”

Congratulations Thomas, on behalf of your Taxand colleagues, on this exceptional achievement and well-deserved recognition from the international tax community!

IFA 2025 is taking place in Lisbon this week and Thomas is part of a 70-strong delegation representing Taxand member firms.