Analysis by Skeppsbron Skatt

The Swedish government is proposing changes to tax deductions for corporate deficits over previous years, effective from 1 January, 2025. The main proposal involves increasing the limit for deducting previous years’ deficits from 200% to 300% of the expenditure to acquire controlling influence.

Other changes include exceptions for certain acquisitions within a non-genuine group, an increase in the limit for individual ownership share to 20%, and modifications to the requirements for indirect acquisitions under the ‘herd’ rule.

Oscar Gustafsson and Johanna Weide Hagman from Skeppsbron Skatt provide a full analysis of this change and its potential effects on business which can be seen here.