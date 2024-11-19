The Global MNC Tax Complexity Survey 2024 has launched for the fifth time and you have the opportunity to play a part in an international research project on tax complexity conducted by tax researchers from two renowned German universities, LMU Munich and Paderborn University.

Our relationship with these prestigious organisations is led by Xaver Ditz, Partner at Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany and member of the Taxand Global Board, and we are proud to once again have the chance to share local tax insights from across Taxand member firms and contribute to this fundamental research.

We kindly ask you to take about 30 minutes to share your local tax insights by replying to the survey here

This project assesses the complexity of corporate income tax systems worldwide as faced by multinational corporations, based on the survey responses of tax consultants. It has become a prominent tax complexity measure for policymakers, business leaders, and the media, attracting considerable attention around the world.

Please do also share this with your colleagues. We aim to contribute the views of as many Taxanders as possible to this project.

Aside from the associated repute and recognition that our participation offers both Taxand and you as our member firms, the outputs also provide insights for us and our clients and highlights the need for professional advice. We know that many of you used the results of prior surveys to:

Generate articles and talking points relevant to your clients; and

In the tax forums and discussions, you partake in with local and international law makers and industry bodies.

Results from previous surveys can be accessed at www.taxcomplexity.org and an overview of the results of the last survey in 2022 can be found here

As tax complexity can only be assessed by national professionals, your input on your country’s characteristics is fundamental to the project. We greatly appreciate you taking the time to participate in the survey which is open from now until 29 December 2024. Of course, your survey responses will remain anonymous and completely confidential.

All data will be analysed in the aggregate. After completion of the survey, the research team will also provide us with details of how many participants took part per country.

If you have any questions, please contact Xaver Ditz (xaver.ditz@fgs.de), or Simon Harst (harst@lmu.de) from the research team.

Thank you for your time and support!