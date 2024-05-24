An analysis by Taxpartner AG, Taxand Switzerland

Switzerland has increased its VAT rates and simultaneously abolished customs duties on the import of industrial products. Further specific adjustments are already forthcoming with the partial revision of the VAT law in 2025. Some changes involve tightening regulations, while others aim to close existing distortions of competition and taxation gaps.

The legislature is increasing the pace in the area of ​​digitalization and introducing supposed simplifications and various instruments to combat fraud more efficiently. Although the decision on the implementation of the new provisions is still pending, they are expected to be introduced on 1 January, 2025.

Laurent Lattmann and Urs Kipfer from Taxpartner AG, Taxand Switzerland, analyse this change in more detail. Continue reading here.