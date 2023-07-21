Over 80 nominations for Taxand firms in ITR Tax Awards 2023

Congratulations to all our Taxand member firms and Taxanders who have been shortlisted in the ITR Tax Awards 2023 in both the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.

The ITR Awards recognise the best tax law firms and accountancy firms, in-house teams and practitioners across tax and transfer pricing globally. The shortlist was released today (20 July) with the winners to be announced in September.

Member firms (and practitioners) from sixteen of our jurisdictions in the EMEA region are on the shortlist with a total of 59 award nominations. And in the Asia Pacific region, more than half of Taxand firms are recognised with a total of 24 nominations. The shortlist for the ITR Americas Tax Awards 2023 will be announced on 27 July.

Good luck for September to all of the nominated firms and individuals.

Firms shortlisted include:

ITR EMEA Tax Awards 2023:

Arsene Taxand, Zepos & Yannopoulos, William Fry LLP, Garrigues, ENSafrica, Skeppsbron Skatt, LeitnerLeitner Austria, Arteo, Borenius, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Herzog, CRIDO, Taxhouse -Taxand Romania, Tax Partner AG, Alvarez & Marsal.

ITR Asia-Pacific Tax Awards 2023:

Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Withers KhattarWong, PB Taxand, Yulchon LLC, Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu.