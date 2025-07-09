Congratulations to all our Taxand Global member firms shortlisted in this year’s ITR EMEA and Asia Pacific Tax Awards!
We are thrilled to share that Taxand firms have received over 100 nominations across both regions — a testament to the outstanding calibre, quality and commitment of our global organisation.
The 2025 ITR Tax Awards mark the 21st edition of this prestigious recognition, celebrating the standout achievements of tax professionals over the past year. These awards honour excellence in tax, transfer pricing, disputes, indirect tax, as well as innovation in tax technology, policy, compliance, reporting, and DE&I.
We are proud to see Taxand firms and professionals recognised across such a broad range of categories.
Congratulations to:
🏆 Nominated member firms across EMEA
LeitnerLeitner Austria
Arteo
Bech-Bruun
Borenius
Arsene Taxand
Flick Gocke Schaumburg
Zepos & Yannopoulos
WILLIAM FRY LLP
Herzog
Alma LED
Maisto e Associati
Borgen Tax
Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS
CRIDO
Garrigues
Taxhouse, Member of Taxand Global
ENS
Skeppsbron Skatt
Tax Partner AG
Centrum Turkey
Al Tamimi & Company
🏆Nominated member firms in ASIA Pacific
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Economic Laws Practice (ELP)
PB Taxand
Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu
Yulchon LLC
Withers KhattarWong (Withersworldwide)
DFDL
Salvador Llanillo & Mijares, Attorneys-at-Law
The winners will be announced at the ITR gala ceremony in London in September — best of luck to all of the nominees! The shortlist for the ITR Americas Awards 2025 is yet to be announced so watch this space…
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.