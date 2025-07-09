Congratulations to all our Taxand Global member firms shortlisted in this year’s ITR EMEA and Asia Pacific Tax Awards!

We are thrilled to share that Taxand firms have received over 100 nominations across both regions — a testament to the outstanding calibre, quality and commitment of our global organisation.

The 2025 ITR Tax Awards mark the 21st edition of this prestigious recognition, celebrating the standout achievements of tax professionals over the past year. These awards honour excellence in tax, transfer pricing, disputes, indirect tax, as well as innovation in tax technology, policy, compliance, reporting, and DE&I.

We are proud to see Taxand firms and professionals recognised across such a broad range of categories.

Congratulations to:

🏆 Nominated member firms across EMEA

LeitnerLeitner Austria

Arteo

Bech-Bruun

Borenius

Arsene Taxand

Flick Gocke Schaumburg

Zepos & Yannopoulos

WILLIAM FRY LLP

Herzog

Alma LED

Maisto e Associati

Borgen Tax

Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS

CRIDO

Garrigues

Taxhouse, Member of Taxand Global

ENS

Skeppsbron Skatt

Tax Partner AG

Centrum Turkey

Al Tamimi & Company

🏆Nominated member firms in ASIA Pacific

Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Economic Laws Practice (ELP)

PB Taxand

Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu

Yulchon LLC

Withers KhattarWong (Withersworldwide)

DFDL

Salvador Llanillo & Mijares, Attorneys-at-Law

The winners will be announced at the ITR gala ceremony in London in September — best of luck to all of the nominees! The shortlist for the ITR Americas Awards 2025 is yet to be announced so watch this space…