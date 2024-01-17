News

One week to go until Taxand Global's Transfer Pricing Conference!

Editorial Team 17 Jan 2024

One week to go until Taxand Global's Transfer Pricing Conference 2024!

Further Queries

With just one week to go before Taxand’s Global Transfer Pricing Conference

2024, taking place on 24-25 January, hosted by our colleagues at Arsene Taxand in Paris, we look forward to welcoming our clients together with Taxand colleagues from 23 countries around the world as we discuss the latest developments impacting cross-border business operations.

We look forward to seeing you all next week!

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search