New Taxand Publication on Tax Controversy and Beneficial Ownership

Welcome to the first edition of Taxand Global’s Tax Controversy publication, featuring practical insights into the challenges multinationals face in managing tax disputes.

This inaugural issue explores Beneficial Ownership, a key issue as tax authorities demand greater transparency.

With expert analysis from Taxand firms in Italy, France, and Spain, we examine how beneficial ownership is interpreted in these jurisdictions, highlighting recent case law, compliance risks, and international influences.

Explore insights from Marco Cerrato and Paola Marzetta at Maisto e Associati, Taxand Italy; Romain Daguzan and Amel Chekhab at Arsene, Taxand France, and Ángel García Ruiz, Rafael Calvo Salinero and Guillermo Avilés Suárez at Garrigues, Taxand Spain, and discover what multinationals need to know to effectively navigate cross-border tax risks.

Download the publication here