International transfers of professional footballers are far more than sporting decisions. Each high-profile transfer involves significant financial flows between clubs and players across multiple jurisdictions, together with intricate legal and tax considerations. The global transfer market operates at the intersection of elite sport, regulation, and international taxation.
A new book, authored by Taxand experts from around the world, analyses the tax aspects of cross-border football transfers across 14 key jurisdictions.
“International Transfers of Football Players” was coordinated by Felix Plaza Romero, Partner at Garrigues, Spain
Felix comments: “This new publication offers a cross-cutting view of how taxation affects the international transfer operations of football players, both from the point of view of the players and from the perspective of the clubs.
The writing of the book has involved firms from across Taxand with a high sectoral knowledge in the field of sport, and features insights from a number of jurisdictions in which the sport of football is especially relevant.
This work marks the launch of Taxand’s Sports and Entertainment industry group and demonstrates the strength of our international platform, enabling us to serve the interests of our clients worldwide with the appropriate level of specialisation and sector expertise.
We would like to thank all the firms who have participated in the preparation of the work for their effort and professionalism.”
Contributing authors include:
Argentina: Ezequiel Lipovetzky, Maximiliano Yudica and Lucas Rosso, Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
Brazil: André Novaski, Dora Pimentel, Demarest Advogados, Brazil
China: Frank Tao, Hendersen Taxand
France: Romain Daguzan and Baptiste Richard, Arsene
Germany: Carsten Schlotter, Philipp Diffring, Flick Gocke Schaumburg
Italy: Marco Valdonio and Mauro Messi, Maisto e Associati
Netherlands: Sander Michael, Marthe van Driel, Niels Meloen, Borgen Tax,
Portugal: Miguel Pimentel and José Diogo Mègre Pires, Garrigues
Quatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates: Saif Abdulelah and Shiraz Khan, Al Tamimi & Company
Spain: Felix Plaza and Beltrán Sánchez, Garrigues
Switzerland: Natalie Dini and Luca Aspesi, Tax Partner AG
United Kingdom
Elissavet Grout, Tom Margesson and Amy Broderick, Travers Smith
