International transfers of professional footballers are far more than sporting decisions. Each high-profile transfer involves significant financial flows between clubs and players across multiple jurisdictions, together with intricate legal and tax considerations. The global transfer market operates at the intersection of elite sport, regulation, and international taxation.

A new book, authored by Taxand experts from around the world, analyses the tax aspects of cross-border football transfers across 14 key jurisdictions.

“International Transfers of Football Players” was coordinated by Felix Plaza Romero, Partner at Garrigues, Spain

Felix comments: “This new publication offers a cross-cutting view of how taxation affects the international transfer operations of football players, both from the point of view of the players and from the perspective of the clubs.

The writing of the book has involved firms from across Taxand with a high sectoral knowledge in the field of sport, and features insights from a number of jurisdictions in which the sport of football is especially relevant.

This work marks the launch of Taxand’s Sports and Entertainment industry group and demonstrates the strength of our international platform, enabling us to serve the interests of our clients worldwide with the appropriate level of specialisation and sector expertise.

We would like to thank all the firms who have participated in the preparation of the work for their effort and professionalism.”

Contributing authors include:

Argentina: Ezequiel Lipovetzky, Maximiliano Yudica and Lucas Rosso, Bruchou & Funes de Rioja

Brazil: André Novaski, Dora Pimentel, Demarest Advogados, Brazil

China: Frank Tao, Hendersen Taxand

France: Romain Daguzan and Baptiste Richard, Arsene

Germany: Carsten Schlotter, Philipp Diffring, Flick Gocke Schaumburg

Italy: Marco Valdonio and Mauro Messi, Maisto e Associati

Netherlands: Sander Michael, Marthe van Driel, Niels Meloen, Borgen Tax,

Portugal: Miguel Pimentel and José Diogo Mègre Pires, Garrigues

Quatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates: Saif Abdulelah and Shiraz Khan, Al Tamimi & Company

Spain: Felix Plaza and Beltrán Sánchez, Garrigues

Switzerland: Natalie Dini and Luca Aspesi, Tax Partner AG

United Kingdom

Elissavet Grout, Tom Margesson and Amy Broderick, Travers Smith

Find out more about the book and purchase a copy here