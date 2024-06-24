New Partner Taxandays: Day 2 Wrap Up!

Last week, more than 40 new tax partners representing Taxand member firms from over 20 countries took part in two incredible days of networking, learning, and fun at our inaugural New Partner Taxandays event. From engaging activities to insightful masterclasses, these sessions have left us all inspired and equipped with valuable skills for the future.

Day 2 began with a morning of insights and expertise from our senior partners, who generously shared their journey and wisdom with us. This was a fantastic opportunity for our next generation of leaders to ask questions and learn from those who were once in their shoes.

Thank you to Evert-Jan (EJ) Spoelder LLM, Taxand Netherlands, Angela Rosca, TaxHouse, Romania, Olivier Vergniolle, Arsene Taxand, France, Nick Kato and Tania Wang, Leo Berwick, USA, Ricardo Gomez-Barreda, Garrigues, Spain, Jean-Michel Degée, Arteo, Belgium, and Vicente Bootello, Garrigues, Spain.

During the afternoon session, our guest coach, Peter Alfandary, led us through a comprehensive masterclass focused on the essentials of business development in an international landscape.

Peter shared tools, tips, and mini case studies on:

Engaging with impact and influence

Demystifying business development

Working more effectively internationally

Cross-cultural skills.

Thank you to all our speakers, organizers, and participants for making these two days so memorable. Here’s to more learning, growth, and success! 🌍✨