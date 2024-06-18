New Partner Taxandays: Day 1 Wrap Up!

We are thrilled to be here in Málaga with more than 40 new Taxand Partners representing member firms from 20 countries for our inaugural New Partner Taxandays event, before our 2024 Global Conference begins tomorrow!

Day 1 of our new “Taxandays” agenda provided the Partners with opportunities to get to know more about each other and their fellow Taxand member firms. Participants got involved in speed networking and pop up presentations before heading out into the streets of Malaga for a fun-filled team-building activity.

While exploring the historic city engaging in our “Solidarity Challenge” our participants had their first chance to work together as a team. Teams were tasked with collecting items for a local food bank and it was wonderful to see so many donations at the end of the challenge!

Our first day of this new Taxand Global event culminated in an evening reception which provided more opportunities to foster new connections and reflect on the activities of the day. Today our agenda has already opened with the chance to hear from (and to quiz!) a number of our senior Taxand Partners and will continue with a masterclass in business development, client relationship excellence, people management strategies and much more.

Watch this space for more updates on Taxandays 2024!