New Partner Appointment at Covington

We are delighted to wish a warm welcome to Kate Kraus who has joined Covington & Burling LLP, Taxand Global Member in the US, this week as a partner in the firm’s tax practice.

Kate is one of the leading authorities in the US on partnership tax, including the “BBA” rules that govern partnership audits, and she has more than 20 years of experience in tax planning, providing transactional advice, and representing taxpayers in tax controversies.

Commenting on her new role at Covington, Kate said: “I am drawn to Covington’s collaborative culture and multi-disciplinary approach to advising the firm’s clients. Covington has a great roster of clients with interesting tax issues, and I am excited about the opportunity to work with the firm’s world-class team of tax and corporate lawyers.”

Welcome Kate!

