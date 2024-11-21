After a successful collaboration speaking at a seminar at the recent IFA Congress 2024, a team of intrepid Taxanders embraced a challenge of a different kind during their week in South Africa, setting out on a morning hike up one of Cape Town’s most iconic peaks.

Matthias Full, Susanne Mederer and Thomas Sendke, all from Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany together with Janet Gooi from Al Tamimi & Company, Taxand UAE, kickstarted their day by hiking up Lion’s Head.

At 669 meters, this iconic landmark offers breath-taking panoramic views of Cape Town city, Table Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean.

The group began their ascent early in the morning, completing the hike in around 1.5 hours. While the trail was mostly easy-going, the final stretch required scrambling up rocks and climbing metal ladders to reach the summit. With incredible views from the top, it was well worth the effort!

What a unique and memorable way to follow the success of the seminar which was hosted by our member firm in Germany, Flick Gocke Schaumburg and focused on “Navigating Cross-Border Taxation for Private Clients: Exit Tax, Residency and Special Tax Regimes”. Matthias, Susanne, Thomas and Janet were all speakers on the panel. You can find out more about it here.