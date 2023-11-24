An analysis by Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes, Taxand Mexico

Nora Morales, Ramirez Enrique, Luis A. Monroy, and Armando Elsharkawy Martínez, partners at our Mexican firm, Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes, have recently published a client alert analysing The 2024 Federal Revenue Law, as well as amendments to the Federal Fees Law, both officially published in the Federal Official Gazette.

They highlight that no new taxes have been introduced, and existing tax incentives will remain in place. The main difference from the Federal Revenue Law initiative, submitted in September, is that the withholding rate for interest paid by the financial system in 2024 will increase from 0.15% to 0.5%, instead of the proposed 1.48% by the Executive Branch. Additionally, amendments have been made to the Federal Fees Law to update assumptions related to the collection of federal fees.

