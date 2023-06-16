An overview by Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, Taxand Mexico

On June 5, 2023, the Mexican government introduced the “Decree to promote investment by taxpayers engaged in productive economic activities within the Isthmus of Tehuantepec”, which aims to promote investment in productive economic activities in the region.

The Decree provides tax incentives for taxpayers who meet certain requirements, including being up to date with their tax obligations, having a valid concession or ownership of land in the Development areas, and submitting an investment project. Taxpayers must also maintain progress in their investment and meet minimum employment levels determined by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

Ramirez Enrique, Manuel Tamez, Nora Morales, and Luis A. Monroy, of our Mexican firm, Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, analyse this decree further.

Read the full overview here.