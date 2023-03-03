An analysis by Tricor Taxand

The Malaysian 2023 Budget, which is themed “Developing Malaysia Madani”, was announced on 24 February 2023 by the Minister of Finance, Anwar Ibrahim. The 2023 Budget has a total allocation of RM388.1 billion (an increase of RM15.8 billion, compared to the Malaysian 2022 Budget).

Several tax measures that will benefit individual taxpayers at large have been introduced, namely the reduction in personal tax rates and the extension of tax reliefs for individuals.

In this special edition of Tricor Insights, our Malaysian firm, Tricor Taxand, examines the economic outlook for 2023 and key tax measures introduced in the budget.

