An overview by Tricor Taxand, Taxand Malaysia
A programme to encourage taxpayers to report previously undeclared income has been implemented by The Ministry of Finance in Malaysia. The Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (SVDP) 2.0 will run from June 6, 2023 to May 31, 2024 with eligible taxpayers potentially benefitting from a full waiver of penalties. The programme covers both direct and indirect taxes, including:
Direct Taxes:
Indirect Taxes (covering all taxable periods up to February 28, 2023):
Our Malaysian member firm, Tricor Taxand, provides an overview of SVDP 2.0 and how the firm can help. Find out more here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.