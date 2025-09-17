It was fantastic to see strong participation in this week’s re-launched M&A Tax Focus Group call, where Taxand colleagues from across the globe came together to discuss key M&A initiatives and share market perspectives.

The session highlighted new actions to drive Collaboration & Process Improvement, strengthen Branding & Visibility, and boost Referrals & Internal Connections. Participants also shared valuable market updates from their regions, helping everyone stay close to current trends and opportunities.

A big thank you to everyone who joined and contributed, and to the new focus group leaders, Tania Wang, Partner, Leo Berwick, USA and Matthias Full, Partner, Flick Gocke Schamburg, Germany for setting a strong direction for the months ahead.